Shocking video: Man punches Seattle bus window out, hurls glass at passenger

The Brief A video posted on social media shows a man punching a hole through a Metro bus window and yelling at a passenger in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Transit officials are calling the incident a prime example of why a regional bus safety task force is needed for riders and bus operators.



A video showing a man smashing through a Metro bus window and throwing glass at a passenger in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood has prompted transit officials to reiterate the need for improved transit and public safety.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows a man repeatedly punching through a King County Metro bus side window, yelling and tossing shards of broken glass at the person recording the video.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to King County Metro to confirm the incident and learned that it happened on Monday, St. Patrick’s Day.

What they're saying:

"A person standing in the road vandalized a stationary Metro bus in Ballard by destroying the streetside window," said King County Metro Director of Communications Sean Hawks. "There were no injuries reported, although a rider was onboard at the time filming the incident on their phone."

A video posted on social media shows a man punching a hole through a Metro bus window and yelling at a passenger in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

Officials say police arrived at the scene near Caffe Fiore at the intersection of 32nd Avenue Northwest and Loyal Way Northwest, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

What we don't know:

The Instagram post's caption claims that a couple was attacked by a man high on drugs, adding that witnesses described the incident as "just another fentanyl issue." However, Hawks noted that there is no information supporting the claim that the suspect was under the influence of a substance.

Greg Woodfill, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, said incidents like this prompted him to call for the creation of a regional bus safety task force. This came after the death of a King County Metro bus driver in the University District just days before Christmas 2024.

"This is just another example of why we need a regional approach to tackling transit and public safety," Woodfill said. "Everyone needs to realize the billions of dollars invested in public transit are placed at risk if passengers don’t feel safe riding it, and transit employees don’t feel safe operating and maintaining it."

According to Woodfill, the task force’s first meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from King County Metro Director of Communications Sean Hawks, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587 President Greg Woodfill and a social media post by @seattlesubmissions1 on Instagram.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

A 74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.