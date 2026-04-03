Queen Anne neighbors take parking battle to Seattle City Council

The Brief Queen Anne residents are fighting an SDOT plan to remove 50 parking spots, arguing the loss will hurt seniors and property values. The Fire Department requested the change because narrow streets have repeatedly blocked emergency vehicles from reaching homes. Neighbors are demanding a pause for community outreach, claiming they were excluded from the decision-making process.



Parking versus public safety: the battle over Queen Anne's streets made it to Seattle City Council on Thursday.

Neighbors are fighting to keep their spots, but SDOT said emergency access comes first through a safety improvements project.

It's a tight squeeze along 14th Avenue West, but neighbors said they've been parking there for decades without an issue.

What they're saying:

They ask 'Why Now?' and 'Why haven't we been included in the process?' and continued to ask during a Transportation, Waterfront and Seattle Center Committee meeting.

More than 70 neighbors on 14th Avenue West between Gilman Drive West and West Barrett Street are fuming.

They said the SDOT project will get rid of more than 50 spots, creating a parking frenzy, hurting their property values, and making it tough for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The Seattle Fire Department said it requested the change after it found the road was too narrow for emergency vehicles.

It said on several occasions firefighters have been stopped short of a residence or blocked in and unable to return to service.

Neighbor Aaron Price spoke directly to councilmembers during the committee meeting.

"What concerns us most is the process. We went from announcement to enforcement with no opportunity for community input. As taxpayers and voters, this is not how this should work. To be clear, we support emergency vehicle access. We are not here to oppose the fire department. We are here because alternative solutions exist," Price said.

The other side:

SDOT said it has received a letter written by the residents and takes their concerns seriously.

It also said no parking will be removed until they've done community outreach.

Councilmember Bob Kettle's office told FOX 13 Seattle it is working on the issue.

Still, neighbors said they just want to have some input before this project speeds ahead.

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