Seattle weather: Sunny and 80s Thursday, possible mountain storms

The Brief Warm, sunny weather continues Thursday, with highs reaching the 70s and 80s across western Washington. Strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening in central and eastern Washington, especially near Wenatchee. Cooler weather and morning showers arrive Friday before temperatures rebound again this weekend.



It will be another sunny beautiful day Thursday with highs warming into the 70s and 80s. After a few areas of patchy morning fog, sunshine will be around all day. A few high clouds will start to stream in by the evening hours, but western Washington is looking nice.

It will be another sunny beautiful day Thursday with highs warming into the 70s and 80s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday will warm into the low to mid 80s for Seattle southward, and mid to upper 70s for the north sound. Wenatchee is looking to reach the mid 90s by the afternoon, but there is a better chance of strong evening storms.

Thursday will warm into the low to mid 80s for Seattle southward, and mid to upper 70s for the north sound.

Stormy Forecast

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the potential for stronger storms Thursday for central and eastern Washington, so it's important to stay aware if you are going camping or outside later in the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the potential for stronger storms Thursday for central and eastern Washington, so it's important to stay aware if you are going camping or outside later in the evening.

Looking Ahead:

Morning showers are expected for western Washington Friday, but will slowly dry out into the afternoon. Along with rain, the temperatures on Friday will cool down by about 20F! We will slowly see things warm up over the weekend and into next week. High pressure builds again, leading to more 80s and sunshine.

Morning showers are expected for western Washington Friday, but will slowly dry out into the afternoon.

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