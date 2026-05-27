Seattle weather warms up before rain returns Friday

article

The Brief Western Washington will experience widespread sunshine on Thursday with temperatures in Seattle reaching near 80 degrees, following a clear and warm Wednesday afternoon. Late Thursday into Friday morning, thunderstorm chances will increase over the Cascades and Eastern Washington, bringing a risk of large hail and damaging winds to the east, while Western Washington receives rain showers. A cooling trend on Friday will drop lowland temperatures into the low 60s with cloud cover and rain, with cooler weather persisting through the weekend before warming back into the 80s by next Tuesday.



After a few pockets of fog and patchy stratus clouds early Wednesday morning, many neighborhoods quickly cleared out to beautiful sunshine.

Mostly sunny skies developed across Western Washington through the afternoon, helping temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s for many communities. Some warmer spots closer to the Cascades and into Southwest Washington, including areas like Centralia, were expected to push closer to 80 degrees.

Seattle weather turns milder again this weekend with highs staying mainly in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will bring another gorgeous late-spring day across the region. A few low clouds may linger near the coast and into Southwest Washington during the morning hours, but widespread sunshine is expected to take over quickly. Highs will climb even warmer Thursday afternoon, with Seattle expected to round out near 80 degrees under bright, glistening sunshine.

Late week heat gives way to rain on Friday

Late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, thunderstorm chances will increase over the Cascades and into Eastern Washington. A few storms across eastern Washington could become strong to severe, with the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts. While the thunderstorm threat stays mainly east of the mountains, rain showers will begin returning to Western Washington by Friday morning.

Seattle weather cools sharply Friday with highs falling back into the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the lowlands of Western Washington, the lightning threat Friday morning remains very low to nearly nonexistent. Even so, Friday will feel dramatically different compared to the warmth earlier in the week, with cooler air dropping highs back into the low 60s alongside areas of rain and cloud cover.

Stormy weather is possible in Eastern Washington on Thursday while Seattle enjoys dry sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Temperatures will stay seasonably cool through the upcoming weekend with highs mainly in the 60s before another warm-up develops early next week. Highs are expected to rebound into the mid-70s Monday before low 80s return by Tuesday.

Seattle weather heats back up early next week with low 80s returning Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and enjoy the beautiful weather!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway

Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence

What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations

Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old

After 6 years on the run, Renton police arrest man for 2020 homicide

UW student concerned over 911 response to potential suspect sighting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.