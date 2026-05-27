Seattle Storm lose 78-64 to Mystics as Shakira Austin has 18 points, 13 rebounds

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The Brief Shakira Austin had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Michaela Onyenwere made her season debut and finished with 14 points, and the Mystics beat the Storm 78-64 on Wednesday night. Jade Melbourne led the Storm with 15 points and was the only Seattle player in double-figures. Mackenzie Holmes added eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Melbourne made back-to-back layups to spark an 8-0 run to open the third quarter that made it an 11-point game, but Sonia Citron scored seven points in a 13-4 spurt that pushed the lead to 20 points.



Shakira Austin had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Michaela Onyenwere made her season debut and finished with 14 points, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 78-64 on Wednesday night.

The Mystics (3-3) had lost back-to-back games and three of their last four.

Kiki Iriafen added 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington. Alicia Flórez Getino, signed May 7 to a developmental contract, made her WNBA debut and finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals with one turnover in 23 minutes.

Onyenwere, who missed the first seven games due to left knee injury management, hit two 3s and scored eight points in a 12-2 opening run and the Mystics never trailed.

Lexie Brown hit a 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the first half that trimmed the Storm's deficit to seven points, but they went scoreless until Zia Cooke made a driving layup with 1:08 remaining before Washington took a 48-29 lead into halftime.

Jade Melbourne made back-to-back layups to spark an 8-0 run to open the third quarter that made it an 11-point game, but Sonia Citron scored seven points in a 13-4 spurt that pushed the lead to 20 points with 4:03 left in the period.

Melbourne led the Storm (3-5) with 15 points. Mackenzie Holmes added eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Seattle shot 35% (22 of 63) from the field, 5 of 23 (22%) from 3-point range.

Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) missed her fifth consecutive game for the Storm.

Seattle beat the Mystics 97-85 at home Sunday.

Up next

Mystics: Host Los Angeles on Friday.

Storm: Visit Toronto on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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