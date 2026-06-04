SR 18 lanes blocked after crash in Federal Way, WA

The Brief All westbound lanes of SR 18 near I-5 are blocked in Federal Way after a crash. A Washington State Patrol public information officer is expected to provide updates soon.



All westbound lanes of State Route 18 just east of Interstate 5 are blocked in Federal Way following a Thursday morning crash.

Rollover crash blocks westbound lanes of SR 18 in Federal Way

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent out an initial alert at about 2:40 a.m. stating that emergency crews were on the scene and the closure was expected to be extended.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

FOX 13 reporter Shawn Chitnis is at the scene. A Washington State Patrol public information officer is expected to provide updates soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cruise ship diverts 120 miles to rescue 74-year-old sailor stranded off Oregon coast

Auburn man to be sentenced for hate crime attack on bus

Pacific, WA police bust illegal marijuana grow operation with bear traps set

Auburn Police fires officer arrested for immoral communication with minor

Longview mill implosion: Thousands of dead fish found in drainage ditches

2 arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Parkland, WA

Here's what to know about Seafair's 4th of July fireworks at Gas Works Park

University of Washington honors slain student Juniper Blessing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.