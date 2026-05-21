Lanes of SR-18 blocked near Covington, WA due to collision

Lanes on both sides of SR-18 are closed near Covington-Maple Valley area after a four-car collision.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a four-car, head-on collision occurred just before 3:00 p.m. and is blocking all eastbound lanes near the SR-169 interchange.

The crash appears affected both sides of the freeway, as westbound traffic was only getting by on the shoulder for several hours. Eastbound traffic on SR-18 and northbound traffic on SR-169 is currently backed up nearly two miles.

Emergency crews are on scene evaluating the incident. Witnesses say a helicopter landed on the highway to assist first responders.

According to Puget Sound Fire, three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Helicopter lands on SR-18. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Major delays are expected in the area. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

There is no estimated time for eastbound lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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