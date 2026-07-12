Seattle weather: Toastier high temperatures to develop in western WA

After a few light showers moved through parts of the greater Seattle area Sunday morning, skies were increasingly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures remained pleasantly mild, with highs reaching around 73 degrees across the Seattle area.

Warmer weather will build into western Washington for the upcoming workweek as a ridge of high pressure strengthens overhead. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s Monday through Wednesday, bringing the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen in a while.

While not extreme heat, the incoming weather pattern could become a bit uncomfortable for those without air conditioning, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows will remain relatively comfortable, settling into the 50s.

Seattle weather will bring highs into the low 80s to begin the workweek with mostly sunny skies.

Dig deeper:

Forecast confidence decreases by Thursday. Computer models remain split on the exact pattern, but there are some indications that mountain showers could develop, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms over the higher terrain. There is still considerable uncertainty, so the forecast may change over the next several days.

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to warm again, and early indications suggest next weekend could trend even hotter.

Seattle weather may trend even hotter by next weekend as temperatures continue to climb.

Fire danger across central and eastern Washington eased slightly compared to yesterday, and there are currently no official Red Flag Warnings in effect. However, wildfire conditions remain elevated in those areas in the days ahead. We’re also continuing to monitor the B and O Fire in Okanogan County, along with an ongoing wildfire near the Hoh Rainforest on the Olympic Peninsula and the new Quincy Lakes Fire in Grant County.

Seattle weather becomes a bit more uncertain by Thursday, but the overall trend stays warm into next weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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