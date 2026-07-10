Seattle bus driver gets lost on route with passengers on board

The Brief A passenger on a King County Metro bus posted a video of his driver getting lost on their route. The video has been viewed by more than 100,000 people on Instagram. King County Metro says drivers cannot use their phones while driving for navigation, but do have "route books" available and access to help from supervisors.



A bizarre midnight commute in Seattle has gone viral after a King County Metro bus driver apparently got lost on the job and had to ask passengers for directions.

The incident, captured on video by passenger Jordan Hamilton, has racked up more than 100,000 views on Instagram, prompting questions about transit training and protocol.

"I'm kind of just on edge with bus drivers"

Hamilton was riding the King County Metro bus home around 12:30 a.m. when the driver suddenly stopped and pulled the vehicle over.

According to Hamilton, there was only one other passenger on board at the time. The driver then turned to the remaining riders to ask how to navigate the route.

"He asked me and the one other guy on the bus if he knew how to get back," Hamilton said.

In the video, the driver can be heard saying, "I missed it, I was just asking if you know the way."

Hamilton tells FOX 13 Seattle they were stopped for about 20 minutes. He says the driver was able to get back on course with the help of the other passenger providing navigation through his phone.

The ride has left Hamilton feeling uneasy about his daily travels. "I’m kind of just on edge with bus drivers now."

King County Metro policy

The viral footage has raised questions among viewers regarding transit training and how an operator could lose their way.

According to King County Metro transit officials, operators must complete a rigorous qualification process before they are assigned to any route. This training involves either observing another operator drive the path or watching a video of the route, followed by a quiz administered by an instructor.

However, officials noted that drivers are responsible for remembering many different routes, which can change unexpectedly due to construction or detour variables.

On occasion, drivers are asked to step in and cover a route they are technically qualified to drive but have not navigated frequently.

Protocol for Lost Drivers

When operators run into trouble or become uncertain about a route, King County Metro policy dictates they use specific resources rather than mobile apps, as drivers are strictly prohibited from using cell phones while operating the vehicle.

Instead, drivers carry a physical "route book" containing detailed directional information for all transit paths. Drivers are also instructed to contact dispatch supervisors via radio for assistance.

King County Metro officials stated they currently do not have specific information regarding this particular operator or incident.

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