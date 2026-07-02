Seattle businesses prepare for record crowds ahead of USMNT match

The Brief Pioneer Square businesses are bracing for a massive influx of soccer fans for Monday's USA vs. Belgium match, with organizers expecting crowds to meet or exceed previous record-breaking turnouts. Local business owners have heavily restocked their inventory of food and alcohol to avoid the severe supply shortages and early closures experienced during the last major match. The organizing committee plans to deploy volunteers with directional signs to guide stadium foot traffic into neighboring districts, like the Chinatown-International District, so they can share in the economic boost.



Local businesses in Pioneer Square are bracing for a massive influx of soccer fans as the U.S. Men's National Team prepares to face Belgium on Monday night.

The local organizing committee expects crowds to meet or exceed previous turnouts, potentially bringing historic revenue to neighborhood establishments.

Learning from past surges

Dacha "Kim" Pathumratanathan, owner of Super Kim's, is among the neighborhood business owners preparing for the wave of soccer fans. His shop, located a short walk from Seattle Stadium, faced severe supply shortages the last time the national team played in the city.

During that previous match, Pathumratanathan had to close his doors early after completely running out of beer, liquor, and food staples like Pad Thai, crab fried rice, and clam chowder.

"It's huge," Pathumratanathan said. "Everyone is prepared to watch the game for the USA."

With days to go before kickoff, local business owners say they have learned their lesson. Super Kim's is fully stocked ahead of the match, and Pathumratanathan remains confident about the upcoming Monday rush.

"It's huge, but we can handle it," Pathumratanathan said. "We can handle it."

World Cup fans flood the International District/Chinatown light rail station. (Sound Transit)

Breaking attendance records

The upcoming match follows unprecedented tournament turnout across the city. Peter Tomozawa, the CEO of the local organizing committee, Seattle FWC26, noted that soccer events have consistently outperformed expectations.

"We had 85,000 people at the Waterfront, the previous record was 50,000, and we're really kind of breaking records all over the place," Tomozawa said.

Organizers expect the match against Belgium to draw a similarly historic crowd, providing an immediate economic boost to the stadium's surrounding areas.

Expanding economic impact

Organizing officials hope the heavy foot traffic will extend beyond Pioneer Square and benefit other nearby neighborhoods, such as the Chinatown-International District. Advocates in that area note that local businesses have previously felt left out of the economic windfalls of major stadium events.

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To help guide visitors, the organizing committee plans to deploy volunteers equipped with directional signs to steer football fans toward local businesses in neighboring districts.

"They're going to be more active in trying to get people to go to the CID," Tomozawa said.

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