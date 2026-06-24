FIFA World Cup boosts some Seattle businesses, others feel left behind

The Brief While Seattle businesses closest to the stadium are experiencing record-high World Cup revenues, shops just a few blocks away in the Chinatown International District (CID) are seeing slow foot traffic and historical lows as regular local customers avoid stadium traffic. Beyond location challenges, some business owners report that neighborhood safety concerns, such as theft and open-air drug use, are keeping soccer tourists away from specific areas of the district. To redirect tourist traffic to struggling shops, local organizations are hosting community events through July 19, including match watch parties and a stamp book initiative with prizes.



The FIFA World Cup has helped some businesses in Seattle hit record highs, but others in the city are still waiting to reap the benefits of the big tournament. While the soccer matches have brought an influx of tourists to the Pacific Northwest, the economic boom hasn't been shared equally — even within the same neighborhood.

The economic impacts of the FIFA World Cup vary across Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID). While businesses located closest to Seattle Stadium are feeling the financial benefits, others just a few blocks away say foot traffic has been slow, including at a free community match watch party hosted at Hoa Mai Park on Wednesday.

For businesses close enough to hear the cheers echoing from inside the stadium, World Cup revenue has been a major win.

"Those businesses got a lot of business," said Christopher Yip of the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA).

Seattle's CID left out of the celebrations

However, that success story doesn't apply to the entire CID neighborhood.

"Things that are a little bit further out, closer to I-5 and in Japantown, not as much," Yip explained. "It really varies depending on location."

The CIDBIA has been keeping tabs on FIFA’s economic impacts throughout all corners of the CID. Yip notes that while foot traffic from visiting soccer fans has been steady in specific corridors, those tourists aren't exploring the rest of the historic district. Worse for local shop owners, some of the neighborhood's regular customers are staying away entirely.

"For a lot of the locals, they don’t want to deal with all the traffic and the craziness around [the stadium]," Yip said. "So, because of that, there have been businesses that have had historical lows here, and it’s really unfortunate."

For businesses like the African Market, location is proving to be a hurdle.

"I mean, liquor, it’s going okay," said co-owner Mariano Pedro. "But the rest of things, it’s not going okay, because the stadium is far from where we operate our business."

Originally from Angola, Pedro noted that while it helps his business when African teams perform well in the big tournament, it hasn't translated into an influx of customers.

"I will have all of them come to my store and buy everything, but I don’t know if that will happen," said Pedro.

Beyond geography, Pedro believes neighborhood safety issues are keeping soccer fans away. Located near the troubled corner of 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street, Pedro points to ongoing struggles with open-air drug use and violence—problems he hopes the city will address after FIFA leaves Seattle.

"If the city can help us with the homeless people outside, because they are stealing everything we have," Pedro said.

What they're saying:

Advocates of the CID have been working through all avenues to write a new chapter for one of Seattle’s oldest neighborhoods. This includes local organizations spending the past two years preparing plans to generate tourism to the neighborhood during the World Cup.

One massive success was on June 18, when 830 people simultaneously ate dim sum on South King Street to set a new Guinness World Record.

Several groups, including CIDBIA, are doing everything they can to promote the entire district and redirect traffic to struggling shops. The community created a guide to help locals and visitors navigate the neighborhood.

"It’s like an evergreen neighborhood guide that tells you about all the businesses and retail within our neighborhood and also has all the restaurants," said Yip.

The community also has soccer-related events planned for the duration of the tournament:

" Kick It in the CID 2026 " Stamp Book: A neighborhood initiative that encourages visitors to stop by local shops, collect stamps, and win prizes, including the grand prize of a Nintendo Switch 2. A neighborhood initiative that encourages visitors to stop by local shops, collect stamps, and win prizes, including the grand prize of a Nintendo Switch 2.

Upcoming Events: The CID has a lineup of community events scheduled through July 19 aimed at drawing FIFA World Cup crowds.

More Watch Parties: Additional community watch parties are planned leading into the World Cup Finals to keep energy—and consumer dollars—in the neighborhood. Watch parties are scheduled for July 10 from 11:30-3:00 PM at Hing Hay Park, and July 19 from 11:30-5:00 PM at Theatre Off Jackson.

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