Jess Fishlock's late goal gives Seattle Reign 3-2 win over Bay FC

article

The Brief Jess Fishlock came off the bench in the 84th minute and scored the game-winning goal a minute later to lift the Seattle Reign to a 3-2 win over Bay FC on Saturday. The goal was the 50th of Fishlock's NWSL career as she became the 10th player to reach that milestone in league history. Maddie Dahlien assisted on Mia Fishel's goal in the fifth minute, and then scored herself in the 10th minute as the Reign took an early 2-0 lead.



Jess Fishlock came off the bench in the 84th minute and scored the game-winning goal a minute later to lift the Seattle Reign to a 3-2 win over Bay FC on Saturday.

The goal was the 50th of Fishlock's NWSL career as she became the 10th player to reach that milestone in league history.

Maddie Dahlien assisted on Mia Fishel's goal in the fifth minute, and then scored herself in the 10th minute as the Reign took an early 2-0 lead.

The two-goal advantage was short-lived as Hannah Bebar scored in the 13th minute to get Bay FC on the board. Bebar then assisted on Keira Barry's goal in the 75th minute that evened the match at 2-2.

Fishlock entered in place of Maddie Mercado in the 84th minute. Emeri Adames' pass sprung Fishlock's run behind Bay FC's defense as headed the ball down and beat Jordan Silkowitz with a right-foot finish.

The Reign will host Angel City FC in their next month at Lumen Field on Sunday, August 9 at 6 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Reign and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE REIGN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Maddie Mercado, Jordyn Bugg lead Seattle Reign to 2-0 win over Wave

Seattle Reign practice after big home win over Portland

Ryanne Brown, Maddie Mercado lead Seattle Reign to 2-0 win over Thorns

Ashley Sanchez scores twice as Seattle Reign lose 3-1 to North Carolina Courage

Seattle Soccer Celebration Barge arrives in Elliott Bay ahead of FIFA World Cup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .