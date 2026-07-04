Ashley Sanchez scores twice as Seattle Reign lose 3-1 to North Carolina Courage

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The Brief Ashley Sanchez scored twice as the North Carolina Courage beat the Seattle Reign 3-1 on Saturday night. The Reign (4-6-2) took an early lead when Sally Menti took a cross from Sofia Huerta, and blasted it past Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 19th minute. It was Menti's first goal of the season. Less than four minutes later, Sanchez had her eighth goal of the season to tie it. Riley Jackson converted a penalty to put North Carolina (6-3-3) on top 2-1 in the 64th minute, and Sanchez scored again in the 71st minute.



Ashley Sanchez scored twice as the North Carolina Courage beat the Seattle Reign 3-1 on Saturday night.

In the only other match on the Fourth of July holiday, the San Diego Wave defeated reigning National Women's Soccer League champions Gotham FC 2-0.

The Reign (4-6-2) took an early lead when Sally Menti took a cross from Sofia Huerta, and blasted it past Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 19th minute. It was Menti's first goal of the season.

Less than four minutes later, Sanchez had her eighth goal of the season to tie it.

Seattle’s Madison Curry fouled Ally Schlegel in the box, and Riley Jackson converted the penalty to put North Carolina (6-3-3) on top 2-1 in the 64th minute.

Sanchez scored again in the 71st to move past Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga with nine goals this season. Sanchez trails only Orlando’s Barbara Banda, who leads the league with 11.

The match was pushed back an hour from its original start time because of expected high temperatures. The game-time temperature in Cary, North Carolina, was in the 90s.

Barcenas honors Alex Morgan with goal celebration

Melanie Barcenas and Trinity Byars scored for the league-leading Wave at home.

Barcenas scored in the 45th minute. Her shot from distance kissed the post and went in for her third goal of the season.

Barcenas' tea-sipping celebration was a tribute to Alex Morgan, one of the Wave's owners, who pretended to take a sip of tea after scoring in a match against England during the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Byars added a late goal in stoppage time, catching Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger far up the field.

The Wave (9-4-1) are the top team in the league, which restarted this weekend after an extended summer break.

Gotham (6-3-3) signed Australian striker Sam Kerr earlier this week, but she is not expected to be available until July 15, when Gotham plays the Washington Spirit.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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