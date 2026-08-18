Tacoma, WA judge gives owner 30 days to relocate dogs after attacking pregnant woman

The Brief A Tacoma woman mauled by two dogs while nine months pregnant is criticizing a ruling that could spare the animals from euthanasia. Renee Wilson says the attack left her with severe physical and emotional trauma, though her baby was born healthy. The dogs' owner has 30 days to relocate or surrender them; otherwise, the animals will be euthanized.



A Tacoma woman who survived a violent mauling by two dogs while nine months pregnant is outraged over a judge’s ruling that allows the animals to avoid being put down if their owner relocates them.

The ruling gives the owner of the dogs 30 days to place the animals in an animal shelter or remove them from the city at their own expense. If those conditions are not met, court documents state the dogs will be humanely euthanized.

Dog attack leaves lasting trauma

The backstory:

The attack occurred nearly two months ago as Renee Wilson was outside her home. Video captured the moment two dogs charged at her, biting her on the head, legs, arms, and belly before dragging her to the ground.

During the five-minute ordeal, Wilson screamed for help while attempting to protect her unborn child. One neighbor called 911 while another intervened to pull the dogs off her.

Security video captures the moment two pitbulls attacked Renee Wilson in the parking lot outside her home on June 25, 2026. Expand

"Me and my son could’ve died had it not been for the neighbors, we absolutely could’ve died," Wilson said. "The whole time I was screaming, I just kept telling the girl, just save the baby, let me die, just make sure the baby lives."

Following the incident, Animal Control declared the dogs dangerous and ordered that they be put down.

Mother faces long road to recovery

Dig deeper:

While Wilson's baby was born healthy, the physical and emotional toll on the mother has been severe. A nurse of 14 years, Wilson said the injuries and trauma have left her unable to continue her career.

Though she recently began walking without a wheelchair, Wilson remains unable to engage in normal daily activities, such as taking her newborn on walks or breastfeeding. She described experiencing PTSD, depression, and severe anxiety that prevents her from going outside.

"I'm emotionally, mentally, physically disabled in every which way form," Wilson said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Renee Wilson and her delivered baby following the dog attack.

What they're saying:

Tacoma Police Department officials stated that Animal Control cannot comment on judicial or prosecutorial decisions regarding the court's ruling.

The dog owner has 30 days from the ruling to comply with the court's requirements or the animals will be euthanized.

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