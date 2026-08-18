Hearing date set for recall petition against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson

The Brief A recall petition targeting Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson will go before a King County Superior Court judge on Aug. 31. The petition accuses Wilson of failing to address public safety, citing crime, former Police Chief Shon Barnes' departure and deactivated CCTV cameras. A judge will decide whether the recall meets legal requirements to move forward, though it's unclear if that ruling will come during or after the hearing.



A recall petition targeting Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has officially been assigned to a judge, with a formal hearing scheduled later this month.

Timeline:

The hearing regarding the recall is set for Monday, Aug. 31, with King County Superior Court Judge Patrick Oishi assigned to the case.

The backstory:

Seattle residents Melinda Jacobson and Dale Osterud filed the recall charge against Mayor Wilson back on Aug. 11, alleging the mayor "is derelict in her duties for public safety of the city of Seattle". The filing cites ongoing crime in several Seattle neighborhoods, the forced resignation of then-police Chief Shon Barnes, and the deactivation of city CCTV cameras.

Featured article

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Civil Division reviewed the document and has since advanced it to a civil judge for a ruling.

It is now up to Judge Oishi to determine whether the acts stated in the recall charge meet the criteria for a recall petition that can head to the ballot.

What they're saying:

The recall points to several high-profile public safety issues across Seattle neighborhoods, including the open-air drug markets in the Chinatown-International District and unaddressed crime in Belltown and North Aurora Avenue. The petition also highlights the forced resignation of former Police Chief Shon Barnes during the investigation into the Bite of Seattle shooting, and the mayor's decision to turn off CCTV cameras after the World Cup.

After the recall charge was filed, the Office of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issued the following statement in response:

"We're aware of the petition that has been filed. While it does not appear to have merit, our focus remains where it belongs: on making life safer and more affordable for the people of Seattle.

"Since taking office, we're delivering meaningful progress: expanding community crisis responder hours, launching universal school meals this September, banning rental junk fees, accelerating shelter expansion, expanding transit, investing in our libraries, and taking on unfair pricing at grocery stores. That work continues.

"The courts will address any questions. We will address the needs of Seattle."

The court hearing on Aug. 31 is open to the public, and attendance is optional for both Mayor Wilson and the people who filed the civil charges.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown whether the judge will issue his decision on the sufficiency of the recall charges on Aug. 31 or at a later date.

Local perspective:

The last time a recall attempt was made against the Seattle mayor was against Jenny Durkan in 2020, though it did not make it to the ballot.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bail set at $10 million for man accused of robbing, killing Parkland teen

WA Korean spa petitions Supreme Court over transgender ruling

Ex-police leader questions five-hour delay in Bite of Seattle shooting response

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

WA man dies at Bass Canyon from suspected drug poisoning

Investigators seek new leads after remains identified in 1973 cold case

Washington State Fair braces for massive 19-show fair lineup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.