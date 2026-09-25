Chelan Hills fire: Another suspect arrested in connection with deadly WA wildfire

The Brief Law enforcement arrested a 19-year-old man in Roy, Washington, marking the fifth arrest in connection with the fatal Chelan Hills fire. Investigators say the suspects fired Roman candles from a moving truck on July 4 during an active countywide burn ban, igniting dry roadside grass. The resulting wildfire burned over 10,000 acres, destroyed more than 100 structures, killed a 69-year-old man, and injured six firefighters.



Federal and local authorities have arrested a fifth suspect linked to the destructive Chelan Hills fire that killed one person and destroyed dozens of homes over the summer, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force apprehended a 19-year-old man in Roy, Washington, following a coordinated search with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A fifith suspect was arrested in connection with the deadly Chelan Hills fire. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested in Roy, Washington. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington)

5th suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chelan Hills fire

What we know:

Investigators allege that on July 4, multiple individuals launched Roman candles from a moving truck while Douglas County was under an active burn ban prohibiting fireworks and open burning.

The fireworks ignited dry grass along the roadway, sparking a blaze that rapidly spread across the region.

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By the numbers:

1 fatality: A 69-year-old man died as a result of the wildfire.

6 firefighters injured while responding to the blaze.

100+ structures destroyed.

10,000+ acres burned.

$6 million+ in estimated losses and property damage.

5 suspects arrested in connection to the incident.

What we don't know:

Specific formal criminal charges against the man and the four other individuals previously arrested have not yet been fully detailed by prosecutors. Authorities have also not disclosed the man's exact role relative to the other four suspects in launching the fireworks.

What's next:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional details regarding court appearances, formal charges, and information on the other defendants at a later date. He will be processed through the local judicial system to face pending charges.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

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