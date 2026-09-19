Demond Williams Jr. throws four TDs as Washington rolls to 48-16 win over Eastern Washington

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The Brief Demond Williams Jr. racked up 373 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-33 passing and Washington put together its best offensive showing of the season in a 48-16 win over Eastern Washington of the Championship Subdivision. Dezmen Roebuck led the Huskies (3-0) with a career-high nine catches for 121 yards. Rashid Williams added 86 yards on six receptions and caught a pair of touchdowns, including a one-handed highlight at the front pylon to put the hosts up by three possessions. The Huskies — who scored five touchdowns between their first two games — found the end zone on four of their first five drives.



Demond Williams Jr. racked up 373 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-33 passing and Washington put together its best offensive showing of the season in a 48-16 win over Eastern Washington of the Championship Subdivision.

Dezmen Roebuck led the Huskies (3-0) with a career-high nine catches for 121 yards. Rashid Williams added 86 yards on six receptions and caught a pair of touchdowns, including a one-handed highlight at the front pylon to put the hosts up by three possessions.

The Huskies — who scored five touchdowns between their first two games — found the end zone on four of their first five drives. All four scores came through the air, starting with a 17-yard screen pass to Chris Lawson for the sophomore’s first career touchdown on UW’s first possession. From there, Williams hit Rashid Williams in the end zone twice and Jordan Clay once and went into halftime with 260 passing yards.

EWU refused to go away, pulling out multiple trick plays and odd formations to keep the UW defense off-balance. The FCS visitors worked down to the goal line on their first possession before settling for a 20-yard field goal, then got in the end zone in the second quarter on a Nate Bell 14-yard keeper that made it 14-10.

Eastern Washington opened the second half with another field goal and threatened to close the gap further — putting together a 77-yard drive that included 48 yards of UW penalties and Jacob Lane and Xe’ree Alexander getting ejected for targeting and a punch, respectively — but a host of Huskies stopped Bell short on fourth-and-1 at the 5-yard line. Three plays later, Williams hit Baron Naone for a 75-yard gain, and Ansu Sanoe punched it in from a yard out.

Up next

Eastern Washington: hosts Cal Poly in a Big Sky matchup Saturday.

Washington: opens up Big Ten play at home Saturday night against Minnesota.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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