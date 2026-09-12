Sofia Huerta, Brittany Ratcliffe lead Seattle Reign to 2-0 win over Bay FC

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The Brief Sofia Huerta converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute and the Seattle Reign went on to shutout Bay FC at Lumen Field. Brittany Ratcliffe added a goal in stoppage time for Seattle (11-8-4), which extended its unbeaten streak to four games.



Sofia Huerta converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute and the Seattle Reign went on to shutout Bay FC at Lumen Field.

Brittany Ratcliffe added a goal in stoppage time for Seattle (11-8-4), which extended its unbeaten streak to four games.

It was the third straight loss for Bay (6-13-4).

Bay was playing without Kennedy Fuller, currently playing for the United States at the under-20 World Cup in Poland. Fuller had a hat trick in a 9-0 victory over New Zealand on Saturday to advance to the knockout round.

The Reign have three players on the U.S. roster for the tournament: Ainsley McCammon, Emeri Adames and Evan O’Steen.

Corley and Barcenas score to give the Wave a 2-1 win over the Courage

Gia Corley and Melanie Barcenas scored and the San Diego Wave beat the visiting North Carolina Courage 2-1 on Saturday.

In the day's other National Women's Soccer League matches, the Utah Royals edged the Houston Dash 1-0 and the Seattle Reign defeated Bay FC 2-0.

Corley scored her first NWSL goal in the 23rd minute and Barcenas added a curling shot for a goal in the 72nd to give the Wave a 2-0 lead at Snapdragon Stadium.

Ashley Sanchez got her 19th goal of the season in the 82nd and North Carolina (12-9-3) avoided the shutout.

Sanchez leads the Golden Boot race with 19 goals this season, setting the record for most goals scored by an American player in a single season. She is one goal away from Temwa Chawinga's NWSL record.

The Wave (13-8-3) were without Mimi Van Zanten, who was shown a straight red card in last week's 1-0 loss to the Reign and was unavailable for Saturday’s game as a result.

On Friday the Wave announced that they have signed forward Barbara Bonansea on a loan from Juventus through June 2027. The 35-year-old Italian international has appeared in two Women's World Cups. She will join the Wave once she receives her visa.

Tanaka scores on the road

Mina Tanaka scored and the Utah Royals (13-3-8) got closer to securing their first ever playoff berth with their victory in Houston.

Tanaka had a sliding goal from out in front of Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell in the 69th minute for the Royals, now in fourth place in the league standings.

The Dash (7-6-11) have lost four straight.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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