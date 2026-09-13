Seattle skateboarder recovering after South Lake Union hit-and-run

The Brief Seattle police are searching for the driver of a red Acura sedan who hit 21-year-old skateboarder Jordan Brito from behind on Aug. 12 and fled the scene. Brito suffered severe skull fractures and brain bleeding; uninsured at the time of the crash, he is currently recovering at home with 24-hour family care. Authorities have not yet identified or located the hit-and-run driver, and the family is urging the suspect to turn themselves in.



Seattle police are searching for a driver who struck a skateboarder in South Lake Union last month and fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The victim, 21-year-old Jordan Brito, is now recovering at home after suffering severe injuries, including multiple skull fractures and brain bleeding that required several surgeries.

Early Morning Hit-and-Run Leaves Skateboarder Injured

The backstory:

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 near 8th Avenue and Harrison Street while Brito was riding his skateboard to work.

According to Seattle police, the driver of a red Acura sedan hit Brito from behind and continued driving.

Brito said he has no memory of the collision or the weeks immediately following it.

"Somebody hit him from behind," said Kelly McDonald, Brito's mother. "It was very obvious they did that, and instead of stopping and getting them help, they just took off and left them to die."

McDonald expressed frustration over the lack of immediate leads, noting that a nearby camera that might have recorded the incident was pointed at a tree.

Family Creates Home Care Plan During Recovery

Dig deeper:

Because Brito was uninsured at the time of the crash, he did not qualify for a formal rehabilitation facility.

His family established a home care plan and provides 24-hour support as he recovers.

Brito faces a long road to recovery, experiencing severe pain, extreme fatigue, and sensitivity to light. One of his eyes remains sewn shut as part of his medical treatment.

"He's awake probably four hours out of the 24," McDonald said. "He's still sleeping a lot."

Brito recently obtained health insurance, though the policy is still being processed.

His family told FOX 13, doctors estimate it will be a year before he can return to work.

Family Urges Driver to Come Forward

What's next:

Despite the physical hurdles, Brito and his twin brother recently celebrated their 21st birthday. Brito credited his support system for helping him progress.

"I'm making as speedy a recovery as I can, and it's not only just because of myself, but my family, my friends, and everyone who has ever supported me in the past month," Brito said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Brito as he recovers.

Police have not identified the driver, and McDonald is urging the person responsible to turn themselves in to authorities.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with Jordan Brito, his mother, Kelly Mcdonald, and reached out to Seattle police for an update on the search.

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