Motorcyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Benton County, WA

The Brief A motorcyclist from Kennewick died Saturday night after being struck by another vehicle in Benton County, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred on State Route 397 near milepost 14 around 8:20 p.m., which is about three miles east of Kennewick city limits. WSP said that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.



A motorcyclist from Kennewick died Saturday night after being struck by another vehicle in Benton County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash occurred on State Route 397 near milepost 14 around 8:20 p.m., which is about three miles east of Kennewick city limits.

The motorcycle was heading south on the roadway when a vehicle began making a left turn and failed to yield right of way. The motorcycle was then struck by the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, 36, died at the scene, troopers said.

A 22-year-old woman on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Both people on the motorcycle were wearing a helmet, troopers said.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash.

WSP said that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

What we don't know:

The severity of the injuries to the 22-year-old woman was not specified.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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