Seattle Weather: Stray Labor Day Showers

The Brief Labor Day will have cooler afternoon highs as stubborn clouds stick around into the early afternoon. Clearing skies late this evening will allow fog to settle in by early Tuesday morning. After a few pockets of showers on Labor Day Monday, drier skies are forecast in time for the Seahawks season opener at Lumen Field on Wednesday.



The lingering disturbance we've been tracking the last few days will bring one last push of showers before moving out. The best chances for rain will be in Eastern Washington near Spokane. Wrap around showers and some thunderstorms are also possible from around Everett north toward Bellingham. Skies will slowly clear by the afternoon.

Lingering disturbance will continue to bring a chance for showers mainly north of Seattle and east of the cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday morning fog

Clearing skies late this evening will allow fog to settle in by early Tuesday morning. The fog may be dense at times, reducing visibility as we head back to school and work early in the morning. The fog will burn off by the late morning with sunnier skies forecast by the afternoon.

Clearing skies late this evening will allow fog to settle in by early Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Labor Day clouds

Labor Day afternoon highs will be a bit cooler today as stubborn clouds stick around into the early afternoon.

Increased clouds will keep afternoon highs a little cooler on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier days ahead

After a few pockets of showers on Labor Day Monday, drier skies are forecast in time for the Seahawks season opener at Lumen Field on Wednesday. Another weak disturbance will bring a stray shower by the end of the week.

Drying and warmer for mid-week with more light showers by the end of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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Seattle Weather: Labor Day weekend scattered showers & storms

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