Texts show Mayor’s Office confusion after Bite of Seattle shooting

The Brief Internal texts reveal city officials faced hours of delay and confusion following the July 26 Bite of Seattle shooting that left three dead. The mayor's office published a general statement falsely claiming two suspects were in custody before Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt caught the error. Tensions flared over Mayor Katie Wilson's delayed public response, with staff arguing over whether she should visit the scene as media frustration grew.



Internal text messages released more than a month after the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting reveal behind-the-scenes confusion, delayed communications, and internal debate among city officials in the hours following the violence.

The July 26 shooting left three people dead and four others injured. Newly released text message threads show how Mayor Katie Wilson, city attorneys, and senior staff navigated the immediate aftermath.

Unfolding Response and Communication Delays

What we know:

The group text thread, which included at least eight key city leaders—including Mayor Wilson, Director of Public Safety for the city of Seattle Alison Holcomb, Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt and communication staff for the Mayor’s office and Seattle Police—began around 6:26 p.m. shortly after the shooting occurred.

In initial messages, Wilson offered her availability and inquired about scheduling a public press conference. Between 6:56 p.m. and 7:28 p.m., Wilson noted that she had spoken with state officials, including Representative Pramila Jayapal and Governor Bob Ferguson, who was preparing to travel from Olympia.

Despite early discussions, hours passed without an official public statement. Around 8:28 p.m., city staff were still discussing the need for a statement while noting the Seattle Police Department had not posted an update in two hours.

Inaccurate Initial Public Statement Issued

After receiving approval from police officials, the mayor released an initial statement, though she acknowledged its limitations in a text to staff, writing that it was "very general so it won't satisfy anyone looking for actual information."

Shortly after the statement went live, Deputy Mayor Surratt identified a major error in the release.

"The statement says 2 suspects in custody," Surratt texted the group. "This is not accurate. Please revise."

Debate Over Mayor's Presence, Press Briefings

What they're saying:

As news coverage intensified, city officials debated whether the mayor should appear at the scene or hold a press briefing. When a journalist called the mayor directly, Wilson asked her team if she should respond, texting, "I’m sure they would love to spin an 'absent mayor' story."

Staff initially advised against the mayor visiting the scene over concerns that a suspect might still be in the area. Meanwhile, a separate exchange at 9:26 p.m. between staff members Jonah Spangenthal-Lee and Alison Holcomb highlighted internal disagreement over her public appearance.

· Spangenthal-Lee: "I reaaaaaaally think the mayor should go down there."

· Holcomb: "Disagree."

Alison Holcomb Group Text with Davis, Barnes, Sarah Smith starts at 9:35 p.m.

Around 9:35PM, Holcomb sent a text saying, "Is SPD doing a media availability tonight? If so, Mayor needs to be there."



Sarah Smith to Holcomb: "Yes it's at 9:45." Smith then says, "Calling Pritchard now."



Holcomb to group: "Where, and how does Mayor join? I've been keeping her away from the scene and HMC, but I don't want media thinking she's absent. She wants to know where to be."

Holcomb to group: "Mayor's on her way. Please wait for her."

Delayed conference causes media frustration

Uncertainty around the timing of an official briefing caused further delays. An SPD news conference originally set for 9:45 p.m. at the Armory was pushed back as staff rushed to draft talking points. Media on scene were told the delay was also due to waiting for visiting dignitaries.

Text messages show mayoral staff member Alex Gallo Brown warning the group that reporters were "getting antsy" due to delays. Staff member Dawn Schellenberg noted that organizers "were waiting for Jayapal and Gov."

Following the late-night briefing, staff exchanged final messages reflecting on the chaotic evening. Schellenberg texted that she was "kinda glad it happened tonight," to which Spangenthal-Lee replied, "Agreed. Just wish it hadn’t taken 5 hours."

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who read through text messages between Seattle officials that were included in an email sent to FOX 13 Seattle by the Office of the Mayor.

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