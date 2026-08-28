Emerson Hancock struggles with Blue Jays as Seattle Mariners lose 8-1

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The Brief The Blue Jays scored three runs in the first inning off Emerson Hancock, and Nathan Lukes and George Springer each homered in the fifth inning as the Seattle Mariners lost 8-1 in Toronto on Friday night. Dominic Canzone homered off Toronto starter Dylan Cease in the first inning that served as the only offense of the night for the Mariners. Seattle managed just four hits and a walk against Cease while striking out eight times over six innings.



The Blue Jays scored three runs in the first inning off Emerson Hancock, and Nathan Lukes and George Springer each homered in the fifth inning as the Seattle Mariners lost 8-1 in Toronto on Friday night.

Dominic Canzone homered off Toronto starter Dylan Cease in the first inning that served as the only offense of the night for the Mariners. Seattle managed just four hits and a walk against Cease while striking out eight times over six innings.

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Hancock ran into trouble early and also appeared to get injured making a defensive play on a Lukes ground ball. After allowing a lead-off single and stolen base to Brett Bateman to open the game, Lukes' ground ball up the first baseline had Hancock fielding the ball and making a lunging tag for the first out. Hancock appeared in discomfort after the play, but stayed in the game for Seattle.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled to score Bateman to tie the game at 1-1. Hancock then allowed a single to Springer before hitting Jesús Sánchez with a pitch to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Kazuma Okamoto scored Guerrero, and a single through the infield by Andrés Giménez drove in Springer for a 3-1 Blue Jays lead.

Hancock managed to get into the fifth inning before allowing a pair of home runs that deepened the deficit. Lukes crushed a changeup into the bullpens in right field for a 4-1 lead, and Springer followed with a towering shot to left field on a sweeper for a 5-1 advantage.

Hancock allowed five runs on eight hits with no walks and a lone strikeout over five innings for Seattle.

Canzone had two of Seattle's five total hits in the game.

Okamoto added a solo home run off Seranthony Domínguez in the sixth inning, and Toronto scored two more runs off Michael Rucker in the eighth.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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