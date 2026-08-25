Seattle Mariners activate J.P. Crawford from injured list, option Leo Rivas to Tacoma

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners activated infielder J.P. Crawford from the injured list on Tuesday and optioned infielder Leo Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma. Crawford missed 23 games for the Mariners on the injured list due to left wrist inflammation that caused him to go on the IL on July 30. He also missed seven games to begin the season due to right shoulder inflammation, and nine more in June with a right hand contusion. Rivas has appeared in 47 games with Seattle this season, coming up big in a pair of victories against the Chicago Cubs last weekend.



The Seattle Mariners activated infielder J.P. Crawford from the injured list on Tuesday and optioned infielder Leo Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma.

The backstory:

Crawford missed 23 games for the Mariners on the injured list due to left wrist inflammation that caused him to go on the IL on July 30. He also missed seven games to begin the season due to right shoulder inflammation, and nine more in June with a right hand contusion.

Crawford appeared in three games for Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab stint through last weekend, batting .364 (4-for-11) with a three-run home run. In 87 games this season with the Mariners, Crawford is batting .212 with a .330 on-base percentage thanks to 50 walks. He's posted 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 38 runs scored.

Rivas has appeared in 47 games with Seattle this season, coming up big in a pair of victories against the Chicago Cubs last weekend. Rivas had a game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning in a 6-5 win on Friday night, and had a two-out RBI single in a 5-4 win on Saturday that preceded Randy Arozarena's walk-off two-run home run.

Rivas is batting .147 this year, but missed over a month with Tacoma due to a case of vertigo.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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