Data centers in the Skagit Valley, WA? Farmers say there’s too much at stake

The Brief Skagit County has implemented a six-month moratorium on new data centers and is considering an outright ban due to concerns over their impact on limited farmland, water supplies, and energy costs. Local farmers worry that large data centers will consume tens of acres of irreplaceable agricultural land and compete for vital irrigation water needed for crops and tribal fishing rights. The Skagit Valley Planning Commission is holding a public meeting to gather community input on whether data center development belongs in the county.



Data centers are emerging as a new flashpoint in Skagit County, where farmers and local leaders are raising concerns about what the facilities could mean for the valley's limited farmland and water supply.

Skagit County recently imposed a six-month moratorium on new data centers. Now, there is talk about escalating the emergency pause to an outright ban.

For Mount Vernon crop farmer Darrin Morrison, the debate is one his family could hardly have imagined during its century of farming the same land.

"Data centers would be the last thing on anybody’s mind in my family. Up until 2–3 years ago. We didn’t know what the word meant, really," said Morrison.

Morrison has personally farmed for 40 years, primarily growing vegetable seed. As he has learned more about data centers, he said the issue has become part of a familiar struggle in the Skagit Valley: balancing development with the preservation of farmland.

"Like a lot of things in this area, in western Washington land is limited," said Morrison.

Farmers worry about disappearing land

Morrison compared the debate over data centers to past concerns about malls, warehouses and large housing developments taking up agricultural land.

"It’s like going back to when malls and warehouses used to be the threat and big housing developments," remarked Morrison. "So, it’s not just one or two acres, its 10s and 50s of acres."

For Morrison, the debate is complicated by the fact that he uses the technology that data centers help support.

"You know everybody uses AI and uses data in the cloud," said Morrison. "I’m a user, so am I hypocritical by saying, ‘Not in my backyard?’"

But he said the amount of available land in Western Washington makes him wary of adding another potential competitor for it.

"They’re not making it anymore. In fact, it’s disappearing faster than we can keep it," said Morrison.

Water adds another concern

Land is not the only resource at the center of the debate.

Morrison said water is also a worry. His crops, including potatoes, need irrigation, particularly during hot weather.

Around the Skagit Valley, water is already in demand for multiple uses. Seattle relies on Skagit River water for hydroelectric power, while low river levels can put tribal fishing rights at risk.

"Water is obviously the number one concern aside from using arable soil," said Patsy Good, a Skagit Valley Planning Commissioner and fifth-generation family farmer.

Data centers can also require thousands of gallons of water to cool their servers, adding another question for local leaders as they consider whether the facilities have a place in the county.

Morrison said energy use is another concern, including whether bringing data centers into the area could affect costs.

County considers outright ban

Those questions are now before the Skagit Valley Planning Commission as the county considers what happens after the six-month moratorium.

For Good, the issue also comes down to how much say a community should have over where the infrastructure supporting rapidly expanding technology is built.

"Now, when you go on your cell phone, AI is what pops up. It used to be Google," said Good. "They’ve taken that choice away from us. What if I don’t want AI to come up on my phone? I don’t have a say in that, but I do have a say in whether or not they make a data center in my community."

Members of the public can weigh in on the issue before the Skagit Valley Planning Commission on Tuesday evening. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

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