WA Gov. Ferguson concerned with Canada's West Coast Pipeline plan

The Brief Governor Bob Ferguson and the Washington State Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller released a joint statement regarding Canada's proposed oil expansion. According to their statement, Canada is eyeing the West Coast Oil Pipeline as a "project of national interest." Ferguson and Sixkiller worry the magnitude of this proposed expansion could have detrimental impacts on the Salish Sea.



Governor Bob Ferguson and the Washington State Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller released a joint statement warning that a proposed Canadian oil pipeline expansion could pose severe threats to the Salish Sea ecosystem, Southern Resident killer whales, and to the Tribal and First Nations communities that depend on these marine resources.

What we know:

The statement comes after the Canadian government designated the West Coast Oil Pipeline as a "project of national interest."

Environmental review and expedited status

Ferguson and Sixkiller expressed concern that designating the pipeline as a project of national interest will fast-track the expansion.

According to the joint statement, this expedited status could limit thorough environmental reviews and reduce opportunities for public and regulatory input before the project moves forward.

Increased tanker traffic and larger vessels

If approved, the project would significantly expand the movement of crude oil through the Salish Sea as well as increase the number of tankers that transit through the waters near San Juan and Orcas Islands, according to the joint statement from Ferguson and Sixkiller.

The project would also introduce supertankers to the area—vessels that carry up to 92 million gallons of crude oil each, according to the statement. These ships hold 260% more oil than the largest tankers currently navigating the Salish Sea, the statement reads.

Supertankers of this capacity have been banned from Washington state ports for approximately 50 years.

Spill preparedness and ecological risks

The statement warns that the region currently lacks the emergency resources required to manage or contain an oil spill of the magnitude this expansion could create.

State leaders urged Canada to reconsider the fast-track decision and commit to detailed safeguards for shared marine waters if the project proceeds.

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