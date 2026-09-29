Tacoma, WA neighbors protest lack of details after police fatally shoot man

The Brief Protesters gathered outside the Tacoma Police Department demanding transparency and the release of body camera footage after officers shot and killed an unnamed man during a domestic violence call on South Stevens Street. Tacoma Police stated that updates are limited because the Pierce County Force Investigation Team and the state Office of Independent Investigations (OII) are leading the probe. The OII, which began operations in Pierce County in May, will release the victim's identity via the medical examiner and publish a full public report within a few months.



Members of the Tacoma community are demanding more answers following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

It happened on S Stevens St after Tacoma police say they responded to a domestic violence call.

The man died at the home where the shooting took place.

Not much information has been released about what happened during the shooting, or about the domestic violence call that officers responded to.

People who gathered Monday night said they want more information and transparency.

Group protests outside Tacoma Police Department

Protesters gathered outside the Tacoma Police Department, demanding to know what led officers to open fire on a man at a home off S Stevens St on Sunday.

Organizers with the Tacoma Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are calling for the immediate release of body camera footage, and say the event is a direct response to Tacoma Police Department's "failure to provide basic information to the public."

"We are out here today because an unnamed man was gunned down in his house by the Tacoma Police Department, and we want answers," said Jem Trumbly, Tacoma Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression."

What Tacoma police are saying

The other side:

Tacoma Police Public Information Officer Shelbie Boyd says PC FIT is investigating what led up to the shooting and OII is investigating the use of deadly force. She says due to the OII investigation, TPD is very limited in what can be released from the department itself, and it will be up to that office to release any new information.

New WA state office to lead investigation

Local perspective:

"The frustration in the community is understandable. People always have questions about what occurred. They want answers. We are working to get those answers," said Hector Castro, Director of Communications for the Office of Independent Investigations.

Hector Castro, Director of Communications for the Office of Independent Investigations, says that the office just started operating in Pierce County in May. Sunday's shooting in Tacoma is its second case in the county. Their very first investigation into a deadly force incident took place in Puyallup in June.

"We are unique in putting together a report that’s available to the public, so however long the prosecutor may take to render a decision, at least, in that time, the community isn’t having to wait to learn what has occurred," said Castro.

The name of the man who was shot will be released by the medical examiner's office. Castro says it will take a few months to generate a final case report. When it's complete, it will be posted on the OII website for the public to view.

Protesters share personal stories

What they're saying:

"I lost my son in the Pierce County Jail, said Ray Harris, father of the late Ronald Amir Harris.

Harris was protesting with the group on Monday, calling for the release of more information in his son's case and in Sunday's Tacoma shooting as well.

"I feel that God has called to fight for justice," said Ray Harris.

The TacAARPR group plans to meet every Friday. Meetings have been taking place at the People's Park in Tacoma, though organizers say that venue could change. Information is posted on the group's social media and website.

Meantime, Trumbly says having OII on this latest case is a first step into getting more information as to what happened.

"I think the office of investigation being here is a very good thing. I think we need external investigations to investigate when excessive force is used," said Jem Trumbly, Tacoma Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

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