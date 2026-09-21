Man injured after explosion inside Sequim, WA apartment
SEQUIM, Wash, - Police in Sequim are investigating an explosion that happened inside an apartment Sunday night.
What we know:
Officers and firefighters were called out to reports of a loud explosion at West Cedar Street and North Sequim Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.
Authorities believe an explosive was detonated inside an apartment, which sustained noticeable damage.
Police located a man with a "significant extremity injury" at the scene, and he was airlifted for further care. No other injuries were reported.
The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad later arrived to render the scene safe. Multiple law enforcement agencies within Clallam and Jefferson County are assisting the Sequim Police Department in the investigation.
What we don't know:
It's not yet known what type of explosive was detonated inside the apartment. The current condition of the injured man is unknown.
What's next:
Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities will release additional information as it becomes available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sequim Police Department at (360) 683-7227.
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The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the City of Sequim Government.