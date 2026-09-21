Seattle community garage rebuilds after unsolved arson

The Brief Contractors have begun clearing fire-damaged debris at Ant's Community Garage nearly two months after a July 28 arson destroyed the facility. Owner Alastair Fynn expressed doubts that police will catch the suspect seen on security footage, prompting safety concerns over whether to rebuild at the original location or move elsewhere. Despite the uncertainty surrounding its physical site, Fynn reaffirmed his commitment to keeping the community garage active and serving Seattle residents.



Nearly two months after an arson attack destroyed Ant's Community Garage in Seattle, the suspect has still not been caught, leaving the business owner and community searching for answers.

Security footage from July 28 shows an unidentified man carrying a bottle into the garage's restroom shortly before a fire ignited. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene and driving off in what appeared to be a Hyundai Tucson. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Surveillance video captures the arson attack on Ant's Community Garage in July 2026.

Cleanup efforts begin at fire site

Contractors began clearing the property, sweeping up shattered glass from the windows and removing fire-damaged materials, including insulation and burned clothing.

Founder and owner Alastair Fynn described the start of the cleanup process as a step toward recovery for the business.

"You’d think that it might feel a bit depressing, but the fire was depressing […] this feels like healing," Fynn said.

Uncertainty over reopening location

Despite receiving numerous community tips, the Seattle Police Department has made no arrests in the case. The lack of progress in the investigation has led Fynn to question whether the perpetrator will ever be caught.

"I’m no longer confident that this person, this guy, is going to get caught," Fynn said.

The ongoing safety concerns have forced Fynn to evaluate whether to reopen Ant's Community Garage at its original site or relocate to a new facility.

"The biggest concern is when you put in all the time and effort, and you reopen your doors, and you say, ‘This is a place that’s safe for you to come’ — I don’t know if I can say that confidently anymore," Fynn said. "It feels really terrible, kind of like you’re giving up on something you love."

Ant's Community Garage, still recovering from an arson in late July. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Commitment to community service

Despite the location uncertainty, Fynn emphasized that the organization remains committed to serving Seattle residents.

"Whatever happens, we will be back," Fynn said. "We’ll be a community garage for Seattle."

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the July 28 arson to contact the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.

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