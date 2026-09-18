How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1:25 p.m. PT, with local television coverage airing on FOX 13. Quarterback Drew Lock will start under center in place of starter Sam Darnold, who, along with safety Ty Okada, has been ruled out due to injury, while rookie Jalen Milroe serves as the backup. The divisional matchup also highlights an expanded role for running back Jadarian Price alongside a former Notre Dame teammate, with Seattle remaining confident despite player availability updates and lingering questionable designations.



The Seattle Seahawks will travel to face the division-rival Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

With starter Sam Darnold officially ruled out due to a unique gluteus muscle injury, Drew Lock is set to step under center for Seattle. Lock steps into the starting role following a efficient Week 1 relief appearance where he completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Jalen Milroe will serve as the primary backup while Darnold avoids an injured reserve stint and focuses on short-term rehab.

Keep reading for details on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game?

What we know:

The Seahawks will take on the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game?

The Seahawks are traveling to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game?

Sunday's game will air on FOX 13 in Seattle. Chris Myers will call the play-by-play while Mark Schlereth provides color analysis with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines.

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.

What radio station is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter. On the national radio, Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner will call the action on Westwood One.

More on the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks players Ty Okada and Sam Darnold are out for Sunday's game against Arizona due to ongoing injuries. As of Friday, Anthony Bradford and Nick Emmamwori are still questionable.

The matchup features a reunion between former Notre Dame backfield teammates Jadarian Price of the Seahawks and Jeremiyah Love of the Cardinals. Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury noted that Price should see an increased workload after being eased into his NFL debut last week.

Despite Arizona's week one upset victory over the Chargers, Seattle remains confident given their previous defensive success against the Cardinals.

What's next:

The Seahawks will be back on the road in a Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX Sports, the Seattle Seahawks' website and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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