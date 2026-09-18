Police seek man accused of break-in, sexually assaulting child in North Seattle

The Brief Seattle police are searching for an unidentified white man who broke into a Maple Leaf neighborhood home around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, and sexually assaulted a child inside. The suspect is described as being between 20 and 50 years old, around 200 pounds, with short thinning brown hair, facial stubble, a black hoodie, and dark pants. SPD's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the FBI, and officials are urging anyone with information to contact police or call 911.



Seattle police need help identifying a man suspected of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a child last weekend.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to a burglary at a home in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

When they arrived, an investigation informed them that after the break-in, the burglary suspect sexually assaulted the child in the home. Officers searched the neighborhood but could not find the suspect.

What we know:

The suspect is described as a white man between 20–50 years old, weighing about 200 lbs, with thinning, short brown hair, with a round face and chin stubble. He was described as wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

What began as a burglary case has now been moved to SPD's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit. The FBI has also assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the burglary and assault, or may be able to identify the suspect, is urged to call the SPD tip line at (206) 233-5000 or call 911.

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