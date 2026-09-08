Family of Seattle shooting victim says nobody would help him

The Brief A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot three times during a confrontation near Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Matthew Lanske survived life-threatening injuries and faces additional surgeries and months of recovery, his family says. His family is asking witnesses to come forward as police seek video and information that could help identify the shooter.



A 21-year-old man who was shot three times during a chaotic confrontation near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood is recovering after surviving life-threatening injuries, while his family is pleading for witnesses to come forward.

Matthew Lanske was among four people shot in the early morning hours Sunday near Belltown, according to Seattle police. One person was killed and three others were injured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Matthew Lanske

The backstory:

Lanske’s family said he and friends had just finished dinner when they encountered a street takeover. According to his family, a man and two women attempted to rob one of Lanske’s friends at gunpoint.

Lanske’s sister, Rebecca Garberding, said her brother tried to take the gun from the man.

"My brother tried to take it from him and then ended up getting shot," Garberding said.

Lanske was shot twice in the stomach, his family said. A third bullet shattered his pelvis and struck a major artery.

Matthew Lanske at Harborview Medical Center

His mother, Shanda Barney, said her son was losing a significant amount of blood.

"My son had been shot three times. He was bleeding to death yet somehow, he walked two blocks trying to find somebody to help him," Barney said.

Lanske eventually sat down and texted 911 and his girlfriend, according to his family. Police found him and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Barney said Lanske remained on life support for two days and was unable to speak. When he finally woke up, she said, he told her that he had tried to get inside a 7-Eleven, but the doors were locked.

"He looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, ‘Mom, they wouldn’t let me in. They locked the doors. I begged them to let me, and there was so much blood coming out of my stomach, I thought I was going to die,’" Barney said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Barney said what happened after the shooting has been especially painful for the family.

"What breaks my heart almost as much as the shooting itself is knowing that while my son was fighting for his life, people were standing around filming him, taking pictures instead of helping him," she said.

Garberding said she understands people may have been afraid, but believes someone could have called 911 or helped Lanske reach safety.

"If you were running away from that area and you didn’t do anything, feel ashamed," she said. "Please feel ashamed right now because you didn’t help to do anything when you could have."

Lanske has undergone two surgeries and is expected to need two more, his family said. He is recovering but could be months away from returning to his construction job.

Barney described her son as someone who would help others.

"He’s the best person I know," she said. "He’d help anyone anytime."

Garberding said the family is not seeking revenge.

"We are asking for accountability, answers and justice," she said.

She is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw what happened beforehand or may have video to contact police.

"Somehow someone out there knows something. Maybe you saw something. Maybe you heard something. Just please come forward," Garberding said.

What you can do:

Seattle police are asking anyone with video, photographs or other information that could help identify the shooter or clarify what happened to submit evidence through the department’s online portal or contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app or at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Lanske’s family has also started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay his medical expenses and support him while he is unable to work.

For Garberding, the plea is personal.

"To my baby brother, I love you. We love you. Keep fighting. You’re not alone," she said. "We’re right here and we’re never going to give up on you."

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