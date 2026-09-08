How to Seattle Seahawks' season opener against New England Patriots

The Brief The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will open the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday, by hosting the New England Patriots at Lumen Field in a Super Bowl LX rematch. P Prior to kickoff, the Seahawks will unveil their championship banner following their 29-13 victory over the Patriots. The game will be broadcast locally on TV via NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, with local radio coverage provided on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM.



The 2026 NFL season kicks off on Wednesday night with a Super Bowl LX rematch between the defending champion Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Lumen Field.

Before kickoff, Seattle will unveil its championship banner to celebrate its 29-13 victory over New England from seven months ago.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field on August 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Both teams enter Week 1 of the regular season following strong 14-3 records in 2025, though the Seahawks held a 6-2 home record while the Patriots were undefeated on the road at 8-0.

Keep reading for more information about the Patriots vs. Seahawks opener and how to watch it live.

When is the Patriots vs. Seahawks game?

What we know:

Kickoff for the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks game is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Where is the Patriots vs. Seahawks game?

The Patriots will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a Super Bowl LX rematch at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Patriots vs. Seahawks game will air on NBC, Peacock and Telmundo. The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter. On the national radio, Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner will call the action on Westwood One.

More on the Seahawks and the rematch

Dig deeper:

Seattle has won five of its last seven season openers and is 1-1 in Week 1 under coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has won 14 starts and thrown for more than 4,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. The only other player with back-to-back 14-win seasons was Tom Brady in 2003-04.

The 28 turnovers for Seattle in the 2025 regular season were the second-most in the league. The Seahawks then became the only Super Bowl champion to commit no turnovers in the playoffs.

The backstory:

This game marks only the third time in NFL history that there is a Super Bowl rematch in Week 1. It also happened in 2016, when defending champion Denver beat Carolina 21-20, and in the first year of the merger, when Minnesota avenged a loss to Kansas City with a 27-10 victory in 1970.

In all, this will be the 12th time the two teams that played in the Super Bowl meet the following season, with the champion having won eight of the previous 11 matchups, including Philadelphia’s win over Kansas City in Week 2 last season.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL.com, Seattle Seahawks, NBC Sports, the Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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