Seattle weather: Sun and clouds Tuesday, changes ahead for Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday stays mild and mostly dry before a fall-like storm moves into western Washington on Wednesday. Wednesday will bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds up to 35 mph in some areas. Showers could linger through the weekend, with thunderstorms possible Thursday and temperatures staying cool.



After a nice start to the week, we see another nice day before changes return heading into September. A "fall-like" storm rolls into western Washington Wednesday, bringing increasing rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

After a nice start to the week, we see another nice day before changes return heading into September.

What's next:

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler, reaching the mid to low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. The coast will feel the cooler air, only reaching the mid 60s with increased onshore flow. Central Washington remains warm in the upper 80s and partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler, reaching the mid to low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain, winds and clouds

A mix of sun and clouds are expected Tuesday, but into the evening we could start to see a few sprinkles from the incoming warm front. Winds will also start to pick up Tuesday afternoon and increase into Wednesday.

A mix of sun and clouds are expected Tuesday, but into the evening we could start to see a few sprinkles from the incoming warm front.

Winds will start to get on the gustier side by Wednesday morning, increasing winds between 20-30 mph. The strongest winds will be along the strait and in the north interior, with gusts up to 35 mph. We could see increased tree damage as limbs are still full of leaves and remain heavier.

Winds will start to get on the gustier side by Wednesday morning, increasing winds between 20-30 mph.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday afternoon we will start to see the heaviest rain and wind roll into western Washington. Rainfall totals are expected to be around .5-.75" with up to an inch around the coast and heavier amounts in the Olympics.

Wednesday afternoon we will start to see the heaviest rain and wind roll into western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will continue into Thursday with the potential for rumbles of thunder around western Washington. A few lingering showers are expected Friday and into the weekend as upper level trough remains over us, keeping temperatures on the cooler side.

Showers will linger into Thursday with the potential for rumbles of thunder around western Washington.

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