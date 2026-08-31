Seattle weather: Dry start to week, mid-week rain likely

The Brief August ends with a dry, pleasant Monday featuring highs in the mid-70s and cool overnight lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Tuesday brings passing clouds and a chance of isolated mountain showers late at night. A late-summer weather system arrives Wednesday, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds, followed by a potential for isolated mountain storms on Thursday.



A picture-perfect day to wrap up the month of August! We are in-between systems, so skies will remain dry through Monday with pleasant afternoon highs in the mid 70s. A great day to head outdoors and enjoy!

Northerly flow keeps our afternoons comfortable.

The northerly flow will keep our overnight lows feeling cool, with many in the low to mid 50s.

Increasing clouds Monday night, but lows remain pleasant in the low 50s.

Rain returns to Seattle area

A few passing clouds will remain in the forecast into Monday evening with skies becoming partly cloudy by early Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers, mainly in the mountains, will be possible late Tuesday night. Much-needed, widespread rain arrives on Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will keep our skies dry with just a few passing high clouds at times.

A late summer season system will arrive on Wednesday. Widespread rainfall and gusty winds are expected. An isolated chance for mountain storms on Thursday will also be possible.

A late summer system will increase wind and rain by Wednesday.

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