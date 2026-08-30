Seattle weather: Dry Monday, Tuesday before rain

The Brief Clear skies and pleasant weather will continue through Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. A soaking round of rain and breezy winds arrive Wednesday, bringing cooler 60-degree highs and lowering regional fire danger. Off-and-on showers and potential thunderstorms will stick around Thursday through Friday before drying out Saturday.



Seattle weather could bring additional showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Friday before rain becomes lighter Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry start to week

Today featured morning clouds followed by increasing sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures reached the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring beautiful, dry weather with good amounts of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid-70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Seattle weather will turn wetter Wednesday as rain returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns

Rain will return Wednesday, with breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies possible. A soaking round of rain could begin Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning.

Thursday through Saturday will remain unsettled, with occasional thunderstorms possible. Showers will continue into Friday, while Saturday will trend drier with less rain. Highs will drop into the 60s from the middle to end of the workweek.

Showers will continue into Friday, while Saturday will trend drier with less rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger will also lower across Western Washington thanks to increasing moisture. That moisture will be beneficial for Central and Eastern Washington as well, bringing periods of lower fire danger throughout the week.

Seattle weather could bring additional showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Friday before rain becomes lighter Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

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