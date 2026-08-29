Tacoma police health, safety fair offers free school supplies

The Brief Over 5,000 students received free backpacks, shoes, coats, and school supplies at Tacoma’s 4th annual Kids Health and Safety Fair. Local families also accessed free essential health services on-site, including dental cleanings, vision screenings, and haircuts. Organized by the Tacoma Police Department, the initiative relied entirely on local sponsors to provide all items and services at no cost.



More than 5,000 students will begin the new school year equipped with brand-new supplies following the Tacoma Police Department's fourth annual Kids Health and Safety Fair at the Tacoma Dome.

The event brought community members together to support local families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Six-year-old Kylayah, who is starting first grade, was among those who received a new bag and treats during the event.

Meanwhile, community member Casmere praised the department's efforts to unite local residents.

"I think this is cool, it’s good that they’re doing it for the community," Casmere said. "There’s people out here that don’t have nothing really, so for them to come out here and get together, that’s real love to me."

Essential Resources for Families

Organizers designed the annual fair to alleviate economic pressures on local households by providing crucial back-to-school items at no cost.

"These are tough times we’re living in economically," said Bervin Smith, senior manager of community engagement for the Tacoma Police Department.

"These are tough times we’re living in economically," said Bervin Smith, senior manager of community engagement for the Tacoma Police Department.

Smith noted that the event provides everything necessary for a successful first day, including t-shirts, socks, underwear, new coats, hygiene kits, personal care items, and Nike tennis shoes.

Community members expressed gratitude for the comprehensive support.

Visitor Ed Hawkins noted the impact of the initiative, sharing, "I just wish they had something like this when my children were small."

Free Health Services and Community Support

Beyond physical supplies, the fair offered free health and wellness services, including haircuts, vision screenings, and dental cleanings.

Smith emphasized that these essential services often pose a financial challenge for struggling families.

"All those things that you and I may take for granted, but the thing is a lot of folks don’t have the money to do those things," Smith said. "So, we want to be that go-between to connect the resource with a need."

A Collaborative Approach to Policing

The event relied heavily on support from local sponsors to provide all items and services free of charge.

Smith described the collaborative effort as an example of modern community outreach.

"We call this 21st-century policing, where the citizens are the police and the police are the citizens, and we all uplift and help each other," Smith said.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa going to the fair and interviewing community members along with officials within the Tacoma Police Department.

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