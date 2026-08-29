Utopia Washington hosts MANAfest Pacific Islander festival
AUBURN, Wash. - Dozens of people gathered in Auburn to celebrate Pacific Islander culture and community during the third annual MANAFest.
The event was organized by UTOPIA Washington, a South King County grassroots organization led by queer and trans people of color that has served the region for 16 years.
Washington is home to a significant Pacific Islander population, making cultural preservation and gathering spaces a vital local priority.
The event was organized by UTOPIA Washington, a South King County grassroots organization led by queer and trans people of color that has served the region for 16 years.
Celebrating Culture Through Food and Performance
Attendees experienced a full slate of cultural activities throughout the day, including live music, dance performances, local food vendors, and traditional merchants.
Cultural practitioners participated to help continue educating the public on Pacific Islander heritage and traditions.
"I think what makes ManaFest unique is it’s a festival put on by queer and trans Pacific Islanders," said Brandon Fuamatu, director of advancement and impact for UTOPIA Washington. "We do our very best to honor all of the experiences and all of the family that fall under Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander identity."
Creating Inclusive Spaces for the Community
Organizers designed the gathering to provide an open, welcoming environment where attendees from all backgrounds can come together and express themselves authentically.
Fuamatu emphasized that the gathering serves as a reflection of unity and shared identity across the local community.
"ManaFest is just sort of the way in which we honor the strength and the purity of who we are as people, being with one another and celebrating and honoring each other," Fuamatu said.
The Source: Information for this story came from Shirah Matsuzawa going to MANAfest and speaking with event organizers and people attending.
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