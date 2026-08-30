Seattle teacher strike threatens school start date

The Brief A Seattle teacher strike appears imminent after contract negotiations between the union and Seattle Public Schools broke down Saturday ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The union represents about 6,000 educators and cites district cuts to special education and below-inflation pay as main friction points, while SPS faces an $87 million budget deficit. No further negotiation sessions are currently scheduled, leaving the planned Wednesday start date for school and childcare plans up in the air.



A teacher strike in Seattle appears imminent after contract negotiations between Seattle Public Schools and the teachers' union broke down without a deal on Saturday.

What we know:

Negotiations have been ongoing since June 26, and the contract SPS has with the Seattle Education Association expires Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. The first day back to school is scheduled for Wednesday but will be pushed back if the union moves forward with a strike.



SEA is the union representing about 6,000 educators across the district.



The two sides were negotiating as of Saturday morning, and were to negotiate through the weekend, according to a spokesperson with SEA.



At the time of publication, only two full days remain before the deadline, and a spokesperson with SEA told FOX13 News that no additional negotiating sessions are currently scheduled.



Reported Disagreements Over Special Education and Pay

What they're saying:

SEA, the union representing about 6,000 educators across the district, accused SPS of walking away from the bargaining table just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

At its general meeting Wednesday, the union voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike if a contract agreement is not reached in time.

In a statement released after talks stalled, the union criticized the district’s position on key contract issues:







Meanwhile, the district, which is attempting to close an $87 million budget shortfall, said it aims to responsibly allocate limited public funding.



"We are glad to be working alongside our partners. While we realize much remains to be done, we are optimistic about what we can accomplish together," the district said in a statement before negotiations failed. "Our bargaining approach is focused on meeting our students' needs while responsibly sustaining our limited public dollars over the long term."

Parents Facing Childcare Uncertainty

What's next:

With no further negotiation sessions set, parents in the district are looking into alternative childcare options in preparation for potential closures.



Greg Fio, a father of four girls at schools in the district, told FOX13 News he and his wife will have relatives come watch his children if the first day is delayed.



"We have our moms," he said. "She's been there since my oldest one was born."



FOX13 News has reached out to Seattle Public Schools for comment.

The Source: Information for this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who spoke with Julie Popper of the Seattle Education Association and attempted to speak with Seattle Public Schools.

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