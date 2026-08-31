Seattle Weather: Late summer wind and rain arrive this week

The Brief Western Washington will see mild, sunny weather on Monday and Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 80s in foothill areas following early morning fog. A strong late-summer storm system arrives Wednesday, bringing over an inch of rain to some areas alongside wind gusts nearing 40 mph. Cool, wet, and breezy conditions will linger through the end of the week and into the weekend, with high temperatures dropping into the 60s.



Western Washington is remaining in-between systems through most of Tuesday. Foggy skies will start off on Monday morning with clearing through the day and plenty of sunshine to enjoy!

Patchy fog in spots will be possible early Monday morning.

Afternoon highs will warm a little with the increased sunshine. The foothills will be some of the warmest spots as temperatures will be in the low 80s in some spots.

A ridge of higher pressure will bring more sunshine and warmth to the area on Monday.

A well-organized, late summer system will arrive on Wednesday with more than an inch of rain possible in some spots. The coast, along with the Olympics, will likely see the most rainfall. Winds will also increase with the arrival of the upper level low. Some spots may see gusts nearing 40 mph.

A well-organized system will arrive on Wednesday with more than an inch of rain possible in some spots.

Wet and breezy weather will return by midweek with highs only in the 60s. Even after this system passes, the cool, unsettled pattern will linger into the weekend.

Wet and breezy weather will return by midweek with highs only in the 60s.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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