Link light rail delays to hit Seattle, Bellevue, WA in September

The Brief Sound Transit will temporarily alter Link light rail service during several late-night periods in September for maintenance and upgrades. Shuttle buses will replace trains on parts of the 1 and 2 Lines during some closures, including sections in Bellevue and Seattle. Other work will require 2 Line trains to share a single track, though officials say some projects will not affect schedules.



Sound Transit announced several late-night disruptions happening throughout the month of September.

The altered service is necessary to complete maintenance and upgrade work, with multiple light rail routes to be affected.

Keep reading to see when Link light rail service disruptions are happening across the Seattle area.

South Bellevue to Overlake Village — Sept. 1-3, 10

From Tuesday through Thursday and on Sept. 10, buses will replace 2 Line trains between South Bellevue and Overlake Village to allow crews to replace surge arrestors. Shuttle buses will run every 10 to 15 minutes along the impacted route from 11 p.m. to the end of service. Trains will continue running between Downtown Redmond and Overlake Village and between South Bellevue and Lynnwood City Center.

SODO, Judkins Park and Capitol Hill — Sept. 15-17

From Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, buses will replace 1 Line and 2 Line trains during late-night hours between SODO, Judkins Park, and Capitol Hill stations for scheduled monthly maintenance. During this period, 1 Line trains will operate in two sections—between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill, and between SODO and Federal Way—while 2 Line trains will operate between Judkins Park and Downtown Redmond.

Mercer Island and South Bellevue — Sept. 21-25, 28-30

From Sept. 21 to Sept. 25 and Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2 Line trains will share a single track during late-night hours between Mercer Island and South Bellevue while crews install fencing along the alignment. Train schedules for the 1 Line and 2 Line will not be impacted, but passengers at Mercer Island Station will board trains traveling in both directions from the same platform.

South Bellevue and Downtown Redmond — Sept. 24-28

From Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2 Line trains will share one track during late-night hours between South Bellevue and Downtown Redmond for rail milling. Rail milling is a mechanical process that shaves down tracks to eliminate defects and properly profile the rails, resulting in longer-lasting tracks and a smoother ride. No service schedule impacts are expected from the rail milling work.

Riders are encouraged to stay up to date on the latest service alerts on the Sound Transit website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ex-Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes breaks silence on resignation

Amazon lays off 121 employees from multiple WA locations

5 dead following head-on crash in Douglas County

WA teacher receives 15-year sentence for sexually abusing boy, 13

Panda Fest wraps up with safe vibe after Bite of Seattle shooting

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Fred Meyer closes James Center location in Tacoma

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.