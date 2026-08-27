Sound Transit to install fare gates at Seattle stations by 2030

The Brief Sound Transit plans to install fare gates at 14 high-traffic light rail stations by 2029 to 2030. Riders will have to scan proof of payment to enter and exit gated stations as opposed to enforcement by fare ambassadors. The pilot is expected to cost about $87 million, while Sound Transit estimates gates could generate up to $82.7 million annually.



Sound Transit announced plans to add fare gates at several light rail stations by 2030.

What we know:

The Sound Transit Board approved a multi-year pilot program where they will install and test physical fare gates across 14 high-traffic stations. The pilot is scheduled to run through roughly 2034, with gate installation targeted for 2029 to 2030.

Currently, light rail passengers are supposed to pay fares before entering the platform, as fare ambassadors may ask for proof of payment. However, Sound Transit says this system has resulted in low fare compliance levels in recent years.

The new gates will require all riders to scan proof of payment to enter and exit platform areas at gated stations. Sound Transit points to a June 2026 assessment report that showed fare gates could yield a positive return on investment within two to three years.

Lynnwood Link light rail (File / FOX 13)

The following stations were selected for initial fare gate installation:

International District/Chinatown

Pioneer Square

Symphony

Westlake

Capitol Hill

University of Washington

U District, Roosevelt

Northgate

Lynnwood City Center

Downtown Redmond

Federal Way Downtown

SeaTac/Airport

Bellevue Downtown

The estimated cost for construction, installation, maintenance and staffing during the pilot is approximately $87 million. Sound Transit said financial models indicate the gates could raise annual fare revenues by $32.8 million to $82.7 million per year.

The backstory:

Link light rail originally opened in 2009 without turnstiles or gates because early street-level stations made barriers unsafe and impractical, especially when buses shared the downtown Seattle tunnel. As system ridership expanded regionally, agency leaders determined that physical gates have become financially viable.

Sound Transit said it plans to begin public engagement regarding the Fare Gates Pilot Program in the months ahead. For more information, visit Sound Transit's website.

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