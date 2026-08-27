Seattle teachers authorize strike amid union leader probe

The Brief Seattle teachers voted 91% to authorize a strike as contract negotiations continue, putting the start of the school year at risk. The union also faces scrutiny over president Ibi Idowu, who was the subject of a district investigation involving allegations of mistreating students. Idowu is not facing criminal charges, and Seattle Public Schools has not announced whether she will face disciplinary action.



Seattle Education Association members have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, putting the start of the upcoming school year at risk.

Despite the high-stakes contract dispute, the union also faces ongoing scrutiny regarding its newly elected president, Ibi Idowu, a special education teacher who was the subject of a Seattle Public Schools investigation.

Strike authorization vote

Union members voted 91% in favor of authorizing a strike as contract negotiations with the district continue. Bargaining team members and teachers emphasize that their main priority remains reaching an agreement to ensure schools open on time.

"We have to have a good contract to go back in," said Heather, a San Islo Elementary teacher and bargaining team member.

She added that the focus remains centered on bargaining throughout the summer.

"I realize there's some serious concerns for our members in our community at large, but for me, myself as a bargaining team member, my task right now is to work with the district to get this contract finished so we can start the school year on time," said Matthew, an SPS Special Education Educator and bargaining team member.

Seattle Public Schools' John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When asked about whether members were discussing a potential resignation, Matthew said, "I am not aware of any official movement."

Investigation into union leadership

The contract fight coincides with an unresolved district investigation involving Idowu. A Seattle Public Schools investigation concluded it was more likely than not that Idowu grabbed an 8-year-old student hard enough to cause bruising and threw books and markers at other students. The 8-year-old student involved is autistic and has a speech delay.

Idowu was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. During that same period, she was elected president of the Seattle Education Association.

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Parents and district respond

What they're saying:

The parents of the 8-year-old student, Tyson Marsh and Olla Ibrahim, expressed frustration over the situation and the district's handling of the matter. Tyson stated that while support and paid leave were provided to the teacher, no similar resources were offered to the impacted students.

"I’ve lost faith in a system that you know is very diluted in its answers," Ibrahim said.

"If you read what these kids and what this classroom has experienced at the hands of this teacher, it's absolutely appalling," Marsh said. "All these supports have been made available to this teacher. They are on paid leave. They are now president of SEA. But what’s most interesting is there’s nothing been made available to the students in that classroom who went through and experienced quite a bit, as the report indicates."

Olla Ibrahim and Tyson Marsh speak on the Seattle Public Schools investigation involving the alleged abuse of their 8-year-old child by Ibi Idowu. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Education Association has declined to comment on Idowu’s individual case. Seattle Public Schools previously stated that Idowu is entitled to due process and that the district remains in the early stages of that process. Idowu is not facing criminal charges, and the district has not announced what disciplinary actions, if any, she may face.

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