Court docs detail Seattle armed extortion scheme, 2 arrested in sting

The Brief Court documents detail an alleged armed ambush and extortion scheme that began after a man solicited sex workers along Seattle's Aurora Avenue. Prosecutors say the victim was held at gunpoint and knifepoint while suspects stole nearly $4,000 and later demanded more money. Suspects Jeremiah Lard and Zhane Davis were arrested during a police sting and remain jailed on $200,000 bail each.



Newly uncovered court documents detail the armed extortion scheme involving two suspects arrested during a Seattle Police Department sting operation targeting human trafficking and active warrants.

The records expose how Jeremiah Lard and Zhane Davis were tied to an April 2026 incident that started along Aurora Avenue in North Seattle and quickly escalated into an armed ambush, financial extortion, and blackmail.

Zhane Davis (left) and Jeremiah Lard (right)

Armed ambush at Northgate rental home

The backstory:

According to charging documents, the case began when a man solicited two sex workers along Aurora Avenue and followed them to a rental property in Northgate. Upon arrival, the victim was ambushed by four masked men, two of whom were armed with guns.

Investigators identified Lard as one of the armed men involved in the trap. Doorbell camera footage later captured Lard holding a rifle less than 48 hours after his release from a juvenile rehabilitation facility.

"When you think of criminal activity, you know, sometimes we parse them out to sex trafficking, human trafficking, this is a drug case, this is a shooting case," said Seattle Police Department Interim Chief Andre Sayles. "But in reality, crimes are all intertwined."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jeremiah Lard captured on Ring video footage

Victim held at knifepoint and extorted

Dig deeper:

Court records show one of the sex workers held the victim at knifepoint while Davis took control, forcing him to unlock his mobile phone. Davis then began transferring money out of his financial accounts, slapping him when automatic bank alerts halted the transactions.

Davis forced the victim to call his son to ask for additional cash. Over the course of more than an hour, nearly $4,000 was transferred from the victim's accounts before he was allowed to leave.

"Those things are traps. They're crimes of opportunity," Sayles said. "A person is looking for something and then the pimp that's controlling these sex workers wants more...try to extort extra funds, extra monies from them."

Blackmail demands and surveillance

Days after the robbery, Davis allegedly made repeated phone calls and sent text messages to the victim, demanding an additional $1,000. She threatened to post photos taken during the encounter online and publicly brand him a pedophile if he failed to pay.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Screenshots of Zhane Davis' texts to the victim, blackmailing and demanding more money.

Detectives tracked the suspects through Ring video footage, motel receipts, and a Domino's pizza order placed under Davis's name. Surveillance video also showed distinct facial tattoos on both suspects.

What's next:

Seattle police confirmed that both Lard and Davis, who had active arrest warrants, were taken into custody following the sting operation.

Lard and Davis both pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and unlawful imprisonment, while Davis also pleaded not guilty to extortion. Both suspects are currently being held on $200,000 bail each. Seattle police say enforcement along the Aurora Avenue corridor will continue.

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