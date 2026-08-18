Seattle Mariners to celebrate Rick Rizzs Farewell Weekend for final series against Angels

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners will celebrate the career of retiring play-by-play broadcaster Rick Rizzs during their final regular season series against the Los Angeles Angels September 25-27. Rizzs announced this would be his final season in July, and the Mariners surprised Rizzs during their 50th Anniversary celebrations earlier this month with news he'd become the 12th member of the Mariners' Hall of Fame. Rizzs is in his 41st season as a broadcaster with the Mariners, and his 52nd season working in professional baseball. He is the longest-tenured broadcaster in team history and will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame next season in a ceremony at T-Mobile Park.



The Seattle Mariners will celebrate the career of retiring play-by-play broadcaster Rick Rizzs during their final regular season series against the Los Angeles Angels September 25-27.

Rizzs announced this would be his final season in July, and the Mariners surprised Rizzs during their 50th anniversary celebrations earlier this month with news he'd become the 12th member of the Mariners' Hall of Fame.

The weekend includes separate events for all three games of the series. The Mariners have also set up a voicemail line for fans to leave messages for Rizzs by calling (206) 346-4299. More information is available at Mariners.com/HolySmokes.

Friday, September 25, will feature a post-game fireworks show to honor Rizzs.

Saturday, September 26, will feature Rizzs throwing out the first pitch prior to the game.

Sunday, September 27 will be ‘Rick Rizzs Celebration Day,’ featuring a placard giveaway, an online ticket special that will include a T-shirt giveaway, and various honors of Rizzs throughout the game.

Rizzs is in his 41st season as a broadcaster with the Mariners, and his 52nd season working in professional baseball. He is the longest-tenured broadcaster in team history and will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame next season in a ceremony at T-Mobile Park.

Tickets are available for all three games of the series at Mariners.com/Tickets.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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