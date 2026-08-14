Astros score five runs in 10th inning to shock Seattle Mariners in 10-7 loss

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The Brief Christian Walker’s three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 10-7 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Mariners scored two runs in the top of the 10th before an RBI single by Paredes cut the lead to 7-6. Jose Altuve singled with two outs before Daulton Varsho drove in a run with a single. Walker then sent an off-speed pitch from Andrés Muñoz (5-5) to the train tracks atop left field to give the Astros the win.



Christian Walker’s three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 10-7 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Yordan Alvarez hit a solo shot, his AL-leading 36th of the season, in the first. Isaac Paredes had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Mariners scored two runs in the top of the 10th before an RBI single by Paredes cut the lead to 7-6. Jose Altuve singled with two outs before Daulton Varsho drove in a run with asingle.

Walker then sent an off-speed pitch from Andrés Muñoz (5-5) to the train tracks atop left field to give the Astros the win.

Victor Robles had three hits and drove in two runs. His RBI triple off Enyel De Los Santos (2-3) to start the 10th put the Mariners on top.

Brock Rodden added a run with a sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old, who made his MLB debut, hit an RBI ground-rule double for his first career hit in Seattle’s two-run eighth.

Walker singled with two out in the second before Cam Smith tripled to make it 2-2.

Christian Vázquez walked before Jeremy Peña’s single scored Smith to put Houston on top 3-2. George Kirby intentionally walked Alvarez to load the bases before an infield single by Paredes scored two more to make it 5-2.

Up Next

Seattle RHP Emerson Hancock (6-7, 3.35 ERA) opposes RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 3.86) when the series continues Saturday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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