Seattle to scale back Pike Place Market pedestrian zone in October

The Brief Seattle plans to scale back Pike Place Market's pedestrian-only zone beginning in October, allowing more vehicle access through winter. The proposal would limit closures to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, with full closures reserved for special events. SDOT will discuss the changes Aug. 26, as visitors, vendors and nearby residents debate pedestrian safety and vehicle access.



For months, visitors to Pike Place Market have been able to walk along the cobblestones without having to navigate through constant vehicle traffic.

That is set to change in October, when the Seattle Department of Transportation plans to scale back the temporary pedestrian zone through the fall and winter.

What's next:

Under the proposal, the area would have "soft closures" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays beginning in October.

Barricades and full "hard closures" would be reserved for special events, including Magic at the Market around Christmas and flower sales around Valentine’s Day.

A street closed sign at Pike Place Market. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

The pedestrian zone has received positive reviews from many people visiting the market.

"This is probably the busiest area in Seattle so I would say less cars is better," said Caleb Gellatly, a Seattle resident.

Joel Clark, who also lives in Seattle, said he understands why the return of vehicles could make sense as the weather changes.

"Once it starts raining I think the car situation is nicer but that is what they make umbrellas for, right?," said Clark.

The proposed changes would cover the fall and winter months, when foot traffic at the market typically slows.

"Well it’s going to slow down a lot because the winter time anyway," said Alexa, who works at a cider stand at the market.

Pike Place Market (FOX 13 Seattle)

Still, Alexa and her coworker Maddy said they would prefer to see the pedestrian zone remain in place.

"It’s really nice being able to walk around without having to feel unsafe," said Maddy.

Alexa said removing vehicles has also changed how people interact with the market.

"There’s so much foot traffic already, so its brought a lot of foot traffic down. There’s less people parking too which blocks the attention from the market itself," said Alexa.

The debate also involves the hundreds of residents who live in apartments surrounding Pike Place Market.

Some residents say the pedestrian zone has created more than an inconvenience by limiting vehicle access. One resident told FOX 13 that emergency access has been a concern, including an incident in which an ambulance struggled to get through bollards and planters. Those planters are expected to remain.

SDOT is scheduled to discuss the proposed changes at a meeting Aug. 26. The plan would remain in effect through March.

Pike Place Market (FOX 13 Seattle)

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