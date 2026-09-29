Man gets 14 years for shooting at Pierce County, WA deputies

The Brief A convicted felon pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2024 shooting targeting Pierce County sheriff's deputies in Parkland. Deputies recovered a SIG Sauer pistol near a golf course and found a spent shell casing inside the suspect's vehicle. Omari Brown, 35, was convicted of five felony charges and sentenced to 14.6 years in prison.



A convicted felon who shot at Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies in the Parkland Precinct in 2024 has pleaded guilty.

Omari Brown was convicted of drive-by shooting, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of third-degree assault.

The 35-year-old was sentenced on Aug. 7 to 14.6 years in prison.

Omari Brown

The backstory:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:24 a.m., deputies inside the precinct were completing paperwork when they heard gunshots from a passing car on Pacific Avenue South.

They believed the shots were directed toward them.

A deputy and a sergeant immediately pursued the dark-colored vehicle on Pacific Avenue. They spotted a dark sedan making a U-turn at the Spanaway Lake Golf Course's side gate on Military Road East.

The deputies reported that as they drove past, the suspect pulled out of the gate's driveway, following behind them with the window rolled down, prompting one deputy to fear the possibility of being shot at.

The sergeant driving ahead of both cars slowed down to get the suspect to pass, but the suspect also dropped speed, maintaining his position behind them.

The sergeant pulled into a Safeway parking lot while his colleague sped through the 159th and Pacific Avenue intersection to distance himself from the suspect.

After the suspect turned left at the intersection, deputies were able to get behind the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies detained the suspect but could not find any firearms.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputies arrest Omari Brown following a shooting at the Parkland Precinct in 2024.

The sergeant then suggested they search near the golf course where they last saw the suspect.

Deputies found a SIG Sauer pistol near the driveway to the golf course, and after serving a search warrant, found a spent shell casing in the suspect’s vehicle.

A SIG Sauer pistol used to shoot at Pierce County deputies at the Parkland Precinct in 2024.

"You are not expecting to get shot at while taking a break. They were outside of the gated area. We don't usually just have people shoot at us very often, but when you have something like this just out of the blue in the open, it's just shocking," said Sgt. Darren Moss.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle CCTV audit decision potentially delayed after 'miscommunication'

WA man accused in monk seal attack has travel limits eased

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kitsap County

Seattle minimum wage set to increase to $22 in 2027

Tacoma neighbors protest lack of details after police fatally shoot man

Chelan Hills Fire: 5 arrested, 6th suspect sought

Seattle Mariners looking outside organization for next manager

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.