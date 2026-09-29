Democrats Pederson, Sabio-Howell battle over WA's 43rd District Senate Race

The Brief Incumbent State Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen and labor activist Hannah Sabio-Howell are competing as Democrats to represent Washington's progressive 43rd Legislative District in the November election. The candidates differ on tax reform and corporate funding: Pedersen points to his two-decade legislative record and advocates restructuring tax codes, while Sabio-Howell rejects corporate donations and pushes for progressive measures like a statewide payroll tax. Pedersen holds endorsements from Gov. Bob Ferguson and AG Nick Brown after leading the primary, while Sabio-Howell is backed by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and emphasizes grassroots voter outreach.



Voters in Washington state’s 43rd Legislative District will choose between two Democrats in the upcoming November election: long-time incumbent State Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen and challenger Hannah Sabio-Howell.

The 43rd District is considered the most progressive in the state, covering Seattle neighborhoods such as Capitol Hill, Wallingford, Downtown, and Laurelhurst.

A contest between progressive visions

The race marks the first time an opponent has challenged Pedersen as a Democrat. Pedersen has represented the district for nearly two decades, pointing to his long track record in the Legislature, which includes advocating for marriage equality and Medicaid expansion.

Sabio-Howell, a former legislative staffer and labor activist, is running as a fresh voice for the district. She argues that lower voter turnout stems from residents feeling disillusioned by traditional politics, and seeks to engage voters who feel unrepresented by the current system.

Jamie Pederson (left), Hannah Sabio-Howell (right)

Debating housing, affordability, and tax reform

Affordability, housing, and school funding remain central issues for both candidates. Sabio-Howell, who is a renter in First Hill, emphasizes that her campaign is the only one in the race refusing corporate money, criticizing established politicians whose campaigns rely on major corporate support.

Pedersen emphasizes that solving key district issues like education funding requires restructuring Washington’s tax code. He noted that overreliance on sales and property taxes hurts lower-income residents and creates hurdles for economic development.

While Pedersen previously championed the state's tax on millionaires, Sabio-Howell argues lawmakers must go further to build a fair tax system, advocating for policies such as a statewide payroll tax.

High-profile endorsements and grassroots outreach

Both candidates have secured notable backing within the Democratic Party. Pedersen has received endorsements from Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown. Sabio-Howell earned the endorsement of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

Pedersen, who garnered nearly three times as many votes as Sabio-Howell in the primary, is taking active steps on the campaign trail through door knocking, forums, and fundraising to retain his seat.

Meanwhile, Sabio-Howell told FOX 13 Seattle that her campaign has knocked on 17,000 doors and maintains that her deep connections as a community member position her to represent a new generation of leadership in the district.

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