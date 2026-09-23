Seattle weather: Cooler and wetter weather for the first week of fall

The Brief Seattle will experience a mild, partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s before a stronger frontal system arrives on Thursday. Thursday's weather system will bring widespread light rain to Western Washington – dropping lowland amounts to about half an inch – along with cooler temperatures and the season's first dusting of snow on the highest mountain peaks. The upcoming weekend is expected to remain mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, keeping daytime highs cool in the low-to-mid 60s.



We will get one more mild day in Seattle on Wednesday before the weather takes a more fall-like turn.

Mild weather on Wednesday

Clouds will gradually break up this afternoon, bringing in some sunshine and a mix of high clouds. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s around the greater Seattle area.

Tonight will bring cooler temperatures and increasing cloud cover as we head into Thursday morning.

It will be a cool and partly cloudy Thursday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain moves in on Thursday

A stronger frontal system will arrive on Thursday, bringing our next round of widespread light rain to Western Washington. Showers will develop Thursday afternoon, with rain becoming more widespread Thursday night and into Friday morning. Most lowland locations can expect around half an inch of rain, while the Cascades and Olympics could pick up closer to an inch.

The Puget Sound area could see a half inch of rain through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will also be noticeably cooler, with highs in the low 60s.

Widespread rain showers will hit Western Washington on Thursday afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers heavier on Friday

As the upper-level trough shifts east of the Cascades on Friday, showers will continue through most of the daylight hours. Friday will be chilly, with many spots struggling to reach 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will bring rain showers to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 to 7,000 feet on Friday, meaning some of the highest peaks could see the first dusting of snow of the season. It won't be a major snow event, but it's another sign that fall is taking hold across the region.

Seattle weather: Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Cooler temperatures hit this week in Seattle with rain returning Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)